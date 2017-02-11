Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Power-Play Unit Shines On Frank Vatrano’s Goal Vs. Canucks

by on Sat, Feb 11, 2017 at 3:16PM
612

It’d be hard to find a more perfect power play than the one the Boston Bruins executed in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

The successful play was started by David Krejci, who collected a pass from defenseman Torey Krug before luring the Canucks into a two-on-one in front of the net. Bruins forward Frank Vatrano was wide open to the left of Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller, so Krejci sneaked the puck past Vancouver’s defense, and Vatrano capitalized for the go-ahead goal.

Check it out in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 5, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $1,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN