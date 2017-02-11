Bruins’ Power-Play Unit Shines On Frank Vatrano’s Goal Vs. Canucks

Share this:

It’d be hard to find a more perfect power play than the one the Boston Bruins executed in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

The successful play was started by David Krejci, who collected a pass from defenseman Torey Krug before luring the Canucks into a two-on-one in front of the net. Bruins forward Frank Vatrano was wide open to the left of Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller, so Krejci sneaked the puck past Vancouver’s defense, and Vatrano capitalized for the go-ahead goal.

Check it out in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images