Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Anton Khudobin Shines In Net In 4-1 Victory Over Kings

Share this:

Tweet







After dropping a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, the Boston Bruins responded with a gritty performance Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings and came out with an impressive 4-1 road victory.

Bruins backup goaltender Anton Khudobin shined in net, turning away 27 of 28 Kings’ shot attempts. Boston’s defense turned in a strong performance as well, including killing two of three Los Angeles’ power plays.

The B’s received two impressive goals from Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, as well as empty-netters from Dominic Moore and David Krejci, respectively.

With the win, Boston improves to 31-24-6, while Los Angeles drops to 29-27-4.

Here’s how it all went down.

BRUINS STRIKE FIRST, KINGS ANSWER

Despite being on the second night of a back-to-back, the Bruins came out firing. Just over three minutes into the game, Marchand picked the corner of the net to give the B’s an early 1-0 lead.

The Kings would answer late in the period, though. With under two minutes remaining in the period, Kevin Gravel netted his first goal of the season on a Kings’ power play to even the score at 1-1.

Boston appeared to even the score just 45 seconds later when Peter Cehlarik found the back of the net off of a feed from David Krejci. Cehlarik was robbed of his first career goal, though, as an offsides infraction on the Bruins nullified the score.

The first period featured a ton of back-and-forth action, as the Bruins narrowly outshot the Kings by an 11-10 margin. The energy and physicality were high, as well, as the two teams combined for 35 hits in the opening 20 minutes.

B’S TAKE LEAD

After the Bruins had a goal taken away late in the first period, they answered with a sure-fire tally early in the second. Just under five minutes into the second frame, Pastrnak found the back of the net, despite breaking his stick.

Pastrnak breaks his stick and still scores! pic.twitter.com/t1yi4hTqcY — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) February 24, 2017

You don’t see that every day. The tally was Pastrnak’s 26th of the season and gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

Despite Boston owning the lead heading into the final period, the Kings dominated the second stanza. The Bruins were able to hold their advantage, though, thanks to strong efforts from the defense and Khudobin. Los Angeles had two power-play opportunities in the second frame, but Boston squandered both man advantages thanks to its aggressive penalty kill.

The Kings certainly had their scoring chances in the second period, getting 15 shots on net. But Khudobin stood tall, denying all shot attempts to preserve the Bruins’ lead heading into the final period.

BRUINS HOLD ON

After a multitude of scoring chances in the first and second periods, the final frame held a much different tone. Boston’s defense was terrific in the third period, only allowing three Kings’ shots on net. The B’s ensured the victory was empty net goals from Moore and Krejci.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will head to the Lone Star State for a Sunday matinee matchup with the Dallas Stars. Puck drop is set for 12:30 p.m. ET

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images