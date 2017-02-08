Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald Ice Skates For The First Time; Are Coyotes In His Future?

Share this:

Tweet







Larry Fitzgerald probably would make a fine two-sport athlete, but ice hockey won’t be one of them.

The Arizona Cardinals receiver learned to skate Monday at Gila River Arena with the help of the Arizona Coyotes. Fitzgerald laced up some skates for the first time in his life, and Coyotes captain Shane Doan ushered him onto the ice.

Once Fitzgerald overcame his initial hesitation over falling, he started learning some fundamentals of puck control, passing and shooting. He seems to have them down by the end of his high-profile debut on the ice.

He may be from Minnesota, but this was the 1st time that @LarryFitzgerald ice skated in his life. MORE: https://t.co/E0tshX2XO0 pic.twitter.com/FCjxUO4LcU — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 8, 2017

“I’m a one-sport athlete that is attempting to try something new,” Fitzgerald said. “It was a lot more difficult than I imagined.”

Fitzgerald briefly contemplated retiring from football this offseason before deciding to return to the Cardinals in 2017.

The 33-year-old’s contract with the Cardinals expires after next season but he shouldn’t expect the Coyotes to call with interest in signing hi mas a free agent.

Thumbnail photo via David Kadlubowski/Arizona/USA TODAY Sports Images