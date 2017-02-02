Larry Fitzgerald To Return To Cardinals In 2017 After Mulling Retirement

Share this:

Larry Fitzgerald isn’t going anywhere.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver reportedly was considering retirement after the 2016 season, but that’s not the case anymore. Fitzgerald confirmed to ESPN’s Jim Trotter that he’ll play out the final year of his contract with the Cardinals in 2017.

Despite the Cardinals’ underwhelming 7-8-1 season in 2016, the 33-year-old Fitzgerald still was one of the NFL’s most productive wide receivers, hauling in a league-high 107 receptions for 1,023 yards and 6 touchdowns. Fitzgerald has played all 13 of his seasons with the Cardinals and will be a free agent in 2018.

Arizona still doesn’t know if Carson Palmer will return next season, but having Fitzgerald back could be very convincing for the 37-year-old quarterback.

Plus, if things don’t work out for Fitzgerald and the Cardinals, then actor Mark Wahlberg has a plan to recruit him to the New England Patriots, so Fitzgerald will end up with a job either way.

