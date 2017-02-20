Colin Cowherd Thinks Jimmy Garoppolo Is More Valuable Than No. 1 Pick

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots have one of the most valuable assets in the NFL in backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Trade talk surrounding Garoppolo will likely dominate the NFL offseason. And while the Cleveland Browns, who own the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, have been rumored to be interested in the Patriots’ quarterback, one prominent media member doesn’t think the Patriots should pull the trigger if offered the top pick for their backup signal caller.

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd went on “Undisputed” Monday and voiced his opinion that Garoppolo is more valuable than the No. 1 0verall pick.

“I wouldn’t trade him, either, I’m not surprised at all, ” Cowherd said. “Tom’s (Brady) 40, and it’s a big difference between Tom getting a helmet to the knee at 24 and Tom getting a helmet to the knee that would change everything at 40.

“I mean, it’s great that Tom won, but let’s not kid ourselves now. I mean, Tom has done an impeccable job with his body, but he’s 40.”

Cowherd went on to say that head coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t want the top pick.

“And frankly, here’s what’s interesting: What could you offer New England that they would give up their quarterback future? Cleveland’s like ‘No. 1 pick!’

“Well, they don’t want the No. 1 pick. Bill (Belichick’s) never had a No. 1 pick. He doesn’t want it because ‘I’d have to pay a rookie more money than I’m comfortable with.’ He just won a Super Bowl giving up Jamie Collins and Chandler Jones.”

The outspoken radio host finished by citing Belichick’s poor history with quarterbacks other than Tom Brady as a reason to hold on to Garoppolo.

“And this idea that Bill (can replace Garoppolo). Bill is great at taking pro players already in the league. His draft history … meh. He’s drafted seven or eight quarterbacks. Brady is the only great one, and that was luck because he passed on Brady five times. You don’t give up Jimmy G. “

While Cowherd’s analysis might not be far fetched, the Patriots could flip the No. 1 pick for multiple first-round picks and stock up on young talent if they aren’t enamored with defensive end Myles Garrett, who is the top player on most draft boards.

That might be too hard to pass up.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images