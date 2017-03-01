Colin Miller Ejected, Alexander Burmistrov Stretchered Off After Hard Hit

The Boston Bruins’ matchup with the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night came to a halt at the 16:11 mark in the second period after a scary-looking situation on the TD Garden ice.
B’s defenseman Colin Miller leveled Coyotes forward Alexander Burmistrov with a hard hit near the blue line. Burmistrov remained down on the ice for quite some time before he was taken off on a stretcher.
Here are a couple looks at the controversial play:
Miller was given a game misconduct and was ejected for the hit. Burmistrov gave two thumbs up as he was stretchered off.
UPDATE (8:40 p.m. ET): The Coyotes provided an update on Burmistrov.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
