Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi memorably went at each other nearly every shift in the first round of Bruins-Maple Leafs, and it was exciting enough to pump up head coach Jim Montgomery.

Bertuzzi and Marchand had plenty of history before this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, and the Boston-Toronto rivalry helped elevate the tenacity between the stars. What was said between the two was kept private, but the Bruins captain had kind words for the Maple Leafs forward after Game 7.

While fans didn’t know what was said between Marchand and Bertuzzi throughout the series, the latest episode of “Behind the B” revealed what a fiery Montgomery said to the locker room after the team’s Game 3 win.

“Great job sticking together,” Montgomery told the team, per the Bruins. “Marchy, that’s (expletive) awesome. (Expletive) Bert.”

Story continues below advertisement

Game 3 arguably was Marchand’s best of the series when he scored the final two goals of the matchup to put the Bruins ahead and close the door on Toronto.

Montgomery’s message to Marchand likely had more to do with the Boston captain than a direct shot at Bertuzzi, especially since now-former Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe threw a shot at the 35-year-old for his physical play in Game 3.

The inside look after Game 3 certainly would make fans even more curious about the exchanges during and after Game 2 against the Florida Panthers.