Bruins forward David Pastrnak gave Boston a 3-1 first-period lead when he sniped a one-timer past San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones on Thursday night at TD Garden.

The goal was Pastrnak’s 23rd of the season, and it came on the power play.

Check out a breakdown of the goal by NESN’s Andy Brickley in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images