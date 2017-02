Share this:

As the Puritan & Co. Pastry Chef, Marissa Rossi makes lots of tasty treats day in and day out for the Cambridge community. Today, she joins Billy at the BCAE to bake a Cranberry Linzer Torte!

For more info on Puritan & Co., check them out online:

PuritanCambridge.com

TWITTER: @PURITANCO

INSTAGRAM: @PURITANCO

FACEBOOK: @PURITANCO