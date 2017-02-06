Gisele Bundchen Celebrates Like Crazy After Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Tweet







Super Bowl LI was a wave of emotions for New England Patriots fans.

A Patriots victory looked bleak when New England trailed the Atlanta Falcons by 25 points, but they came all the way back to win Super Bowl LI in overtime, 34-28.

After James White punched in the game-winning touchdown, it was time to celebrate for Patriots fans, including Gisele Bundchen, wife of Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady, to celebrate.

Part of Gisele’s celebration included reminding everyone that Brady now has won five Super Bowls, more than any player in NFL history.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images