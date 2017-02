Share this:

Tweet







The first of two Beanpot semifinal games Monday at TD Garden got off to a relatively slow start, as the two teams combined for 11 shots on net in the first period — Northeastern 6, No. 5 Harvard 5.

But the Huskies did have one golden opportunity to strike first in the closing seconds of the frame, but Crimson goalie Merrick Madsen made a big save on the Huskies’ Sam Kurker to keep things scoreless.

You can watch the entire exciting sequence in the video above.