Joe Thomas Compares Roger Goodell To A Rat, Loved Super Bowl LI Trophy Ceremony

Joe Thomas should be well received any time he goes to New England.

The Cleveland Browns tackle wasn’t a fan of the way the NFL handled Deflategate and Tom Brady’s suspension, so Thomas said before Super Bowl LI that he hoped New England would win so commissioner Roger Goodell would have to hand the Lombardi Trophy to the Patriots quarterback. And now that the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28, Thomas is elated.

“I especially enjoyed how over-eager Roger was to smile at all the Patriots and give them a big handshake, but then as soon as he gave them the trophy he scurried off the stage like a rat,” Thomas said on “PFT Live” on Thursday. “It was awesome.”

Thomas is a 10-time Pro Bowler and arguably the best player on the Browns. Patriots fans likely will agree with that now, too.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images