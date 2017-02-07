Julian Edelman Seems To Have Blast At Patriots Parade Despite Sickness

Share this:

Julian Edelman was much tamer this time around, but that doesn’t mean the New England Patriots wide receiver didn’t have a blast.

Edelman, who stole the show in 2015 after the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, battled a cold at this year’s championship parade to celebrate New England’s Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons. He still pushed through and seemed to enjoy himself, though.

Which victory parade was bigger? This one or Super Bowl XLIX? Julian Edelman can't seem to decide. https://t.co/H1rqEm1Nfb pic.twitter.com/4afm8LUz3u — NESN (@NESN) February 7, 2017

For proof, just look at Edelman’s Instagram page, which features several videos giving an up-close look at the Patriots’ duck boat festivities.

Then again, how can you not have fun after making perhaps the greatest catch in Super Bowl history?