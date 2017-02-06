Kevin Garnett Narrates Former Teammate Paul Pierce’s Final Basket In Boston

Share this:

Super Bowl LI wasn’t the only historic sporting event on Sunday.

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce played his final game ever at TD Garden when the Los Angeles Clippers visited the C’s.

Pierce played 15 seasons in Boston, where he was selected to 10 NBA All-Star games and won an NBA championship in 2008. “The Truth” was an integral piece of that championship-winning Celtics team, as was his former teammate and fellow NBA legend Kevin Garnett.

Garnett took to Instagram to pay his respects to the closing chapter of Pierce’s career and did so in a rather interesting fashion: Narrating Pierce’s final shot in Boston.

Check out KG show off his broadcasting chops in the video below.

These magical moments doe"🔥🤘🍀💯😂… PURE MAGIC… THX U "TROOOF".. @PAULPIERCE ENJOY THAT ISHH…. DESERVE EVERY BIT OF IT… LOVE BRO👊💯 A video posted by Kevin Garnett (@tic_pix) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

Garnett and Pierce will be teammates soon again when both players are eventually elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images