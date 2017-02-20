Kings Throw Shade At DeMarcus Cousins In Press Release Announcing Pelicans Trade

Share this:

The Sacramento Kings feel they’re better off in the long run without DeMarcus Cousins, one of the best players in the NBA.

The Kings proved as much Sunday night when they traded the 6-foot-11, three-time All-Star to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package of assets highlighted by Buddy Hield and a 2017 first-round draft pick.

But Sacramento also provided some insight into the deal by what it said in a statement Monday officially announcing the trade with a quote from Kings general manager Vlade Divac.

Shots fired by Vlade in the official release. pic.twitter.com/4ja1ehxTUP — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 20, 2017

Cousins’ issues have been well documented over the years, as he’s taken plenty of heat for his behavior on the court, especially amid the perception he’s difficult to coach and he’s not a great teammate.

“But it’s his on-court demeanor, his play, his effort, that type of stuff,” a league source told The Boston Globe. “It’s just really hard when you can’t find one basketball person (to vouch for him).”

If New Orleans is able to get Cousins to row in the right direction, they might have pulled off one of the great coups in NBA history. Given what we know, however, that seems like it could be a long shot.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images