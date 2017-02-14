Meet ‘Tom Brady’ The Hissing Cockroach; Atlanta Zoo Honors Patriots QB, Settles Bet

Share this:

“Tom Brady” will spend his life in Atlanta as a Super Bowl champion and representative of the city’s enduring sports pain.

The Atlanta Zoo announced Monday on Instagram it has named a newborn Madagascar hissing cockroach after the New England Patriots quarterback. In doing so, the Atlanta Zoo settled a Super Bowl bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo (Providence, R.I.), in which the losing side must name a baby animal after the winning team’s quarterback.

How can we tell Atlantans still feel the sting of the Patriots’ improbable overtime win?

By looking at the super-salty action of the Atlanta Zoo.

It’s all good, though. That family of cockroaches probably is already winning titles by now.

