Meet ‘Tom Brady’ The Hissing Cockroach; Atlanta Zoo Honors Patriots QB, Settles Bet

“Tom Brady” will spend his life in Atlanta as a Super Bowl champion and representative of the city’s enduring sports pain.
The Atlanta Zoo announced Monday on Instagram it has named a newborn Madagascar hissing cockroach after the New England Patriots quarterback. In doing so, the Atlanta Zoo settled a Super Bowl bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo (Providence, R.I.), in which the losing side must name a baby animal after the winning team’s quarterback.
Well … the New England Patriots won #SuperBowlLI, so that means we lost our bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village. Before the game, our two zoos decided the losing side would name one of their baby animals after the winning team’s star quarterback, and figuring the losing side would be pretty bitter about it, we came to the agreement that baby animal … would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach. So without further ado – Meet our newly-named Program Animal family!
How can we tell Atlantans still feel the sting of the Patriots’ improbable overtime win?
By looking at the super-salty action of the Atlanta Zoo.
It’s all good, though. That family of cockroaches probably is already winning titles by now.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
