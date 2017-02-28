NBA Rumors: Brandon Jennings, Wizards ‘Verbally Agree’ On Contract

Share this:

The New York Knicks waived Brandon Jennings earlier this week, and it appears he already has his next team lined up.

The Washington Wizards always were a logical landing spot for Jennings, and now he has agreed on a deal to join them, per ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Brandon Jennings, Washington Wizards have reached a verbal agreement on a deal for remainder of season, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 28, 2017

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical provided further details.

Brandon Jennings plans to travel to Washington, D.C. Wednesday to sign his deal with Wizards, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 28, 2017

Jennings is set to join a star-studded backcourt led by John Wall and Bradley Beal. The Wizards have been on fire of late, winning seven of their last 10 games and being almost unbeatable at home.

The Wiz enter Tuesday just 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Jennings averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 assists in 58 games with the Knicks this season.

