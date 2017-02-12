NFL Tweets Awesome Highlight Video Of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Victories

Share this:

Tom Brady cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback to play the game when the New England Patriots completed a historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The win was Brady’s fifth Super Bowl victory, making him the only signal caller to have captured five Lombardi Trophies.

And while others aren’t ready to crown Brady as the GOAT, the NFL sent out a video via Twitter on Sunday that encapsulates the star quarterback’s greatness. The one-minute video shows highlights from each of the Patriots’ Super Bowl victories with Brady under center.

Check out the video in the tweet below.

1, 2, 3, 4, FIVE. Re-live all of Tom Brady 's Super Bowl wins in 60 seconds.⏲👇 https://t.co/nSqYTnhp4V — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2017

That certainly gave us chills, how about you?

