Pedro Martinez ‘Looking Forward’ To Watching Red Sox Rotation Perform

The Boston Red Sox are expecting big things from their starting rotation in 2017.

The Red Sox traded for left-handed ace Chris Sale on Dec. 6 to pair with former Cy Young winner David Price and reigning American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello.

Sale and Co. reported to spring training last week, and Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez stopped by Fort Myers, Fla., on Tuesday to spend some time with the Red Sox pitchers.

Hear what Martinez had to say about the staff’s expectations and Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.