Skip Bayless’ Super Bowl LII Prediction Won’t Surprise You Whatsoever

If there’s anything Skip Bayless loves more in this life than manufactured sports debate, it’s the Dallas Cowboys.

The polarizing FOX Sports personality is an Oklahoma native and really made his name for himself working in Dallas early in his career. Despite any perceived journalistic restrictions, Bayless in recent years has made no apologies for an undying love of the Dallas Cowboys.

If there’s anything or anyone in the NFL he loves nearly as much as the Cowboys, it’s New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. With that in mind, his Super Bowl prediction shouldn’t surprise you one bit.

.@RealSkipBayless predicts Super Bowl 52 will be a matchup between the Cowboys and Patriots. "I believe Dak Prescott will beat Tom Brady." pic.twitter.com/ZeeoPQOdPX — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 8, 2017

Eh, we’ll see about that. Given Bayless’ recent history of predictions and proclamations, Patriots and Cowboys fans alike probably would like Bayless to keep their names out of his mouth.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images