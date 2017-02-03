Tom Brady Explains Why He Loves Martellus Bennett As Patriots Teammate

Share this:

HOUSTON — Midway through Tom Brady’s news conference Thursday afternoon, a noise from behind the dais startled the New England Patriots quarterback.

It was Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, who popped in to yell, in a high-pitched voice, “Hey, Tom!” before vanishing behind a curtain.

“That scared the crap out of me,” Brady said after composing himself. “Marty, go to sleep. Go rest.”

As the Patriots’ resident goofball, that move was perfectly in character for Bennett, who’s entertained reporters from around the globe throughout Super Bowl week with his hilarious quotes and antics. But Bennett’s comedy isn’t what makes Brady appreciate him so much as a teammate.

“Well, I think with Marty, football absolutely is No. 1,” the Patriots QB said. “He has a high football IQ, and I have so much respect for Marty to come in — being in the different organizations that he has — and he came right in from OTAs, didn’t miss any practices all through training camp. He’s been available every game this season. He’s played several different positions, and he’s practiced almost every day, too. And I wouldn’t say he’s feeling great at this point in terms of his body. But he’s fought through it. He’s got a lot of mental toughness.”

And then there is Bennett’s jokester side, which Brady said has been a hit in the locker room during the 6-foot-6 tight end’s first season in New England.

“He’s obviously got a great personality, and he’s got a lot of life to him,” Brady said. “So we in the locker room love that.”

Brady declined to share his favorite Martellus joke, however.

“I don’t think they’re appropriate for this room,” he said.

Given Bennett’s affinity for curse words, that probably was correct.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images