Tom Brady Flaunts New Super Bowl Ring In Updated Shields MRI Commercial

Remember that pretty entertaining Tom Brady Shields MRI commercial that featured the New England Patriots quarterback? Well, it made a comeback Sunday night, but with a twist.

The new commercial, which aired after the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, started off the same with Brady putting his four Super Bowl rings in a locker, but he apparently filmed a new one because he then remembers a fifth ring.

BRADY FILMED THIS BEFORE THE GAME WITH FIVE RINGS! I AM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/3wbowdgY6Y — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 6, 2017

Are we the only ones reading into that “Roger that” answer a bit?

Regardless, Brady now has one for the thumb, whether NFL commissioner Roger Goodell likes it or not.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images