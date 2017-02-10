New England Patriots

Tom Brady Morphs Into Goat In Taiwanese Animators’ Epic Super Bowl Recap

by on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 3:30PM
The New England Patriots’ overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI belongs to history, but we’ll remember it a little more fondly with some help from Taiwanese animators.

The fine folks at TomoNews, the Taiwanese firm that has animation countless news stories, put their unique gloss on the Super Bowl this week. The entertaining video recaps Super Bowl Sunday, hitting all the major events and roasting just about everyone along the way.

