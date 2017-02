Share this:

Tweet







It didn’t take long for the intensity of the Bruins-Canadiens rivalry to show itself Sunday night at TD Garden.

Habs forward Andrew Shaw and Bruins defenseman Torey Krug fought just 58 seconds into the opening period. Shaw got the better of it, but both players landed some decent punches.

Torey Krug and Andrew Shaw settle an old score #NHLBruins #Habs pic.twitter.com/94rFJQONvT — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 13, 2017

This fight might have been a result of the huge hit Krug laid on Shaw when these teams met in Montreal on Dec. 12.

The referee also was jacked up after the start.