Apparently Dale Earnhardt Jr. Isn’t Too Ashamed Of His Spandex Anymore

The world can be pretty confusing place, but one thing always has been true: Real men wear spandex.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. apparently hadn’t yet received that memo last week, when he revealed he was self conscious about the spandex he wore on a recent bike ride with teammate Jimmie Johnson. Well, it looks like Earnhardt has somewhat gotten over his bashfulness, as a picture he tweeted Saturday from Las Vegas Motor Speedway revealed his cycling gear in all its short, excessively tight glory.

Hardest part of cycling? Being brave/crazy/stupid enough 2 wear spandex The hills R the 2nd hardest part. Me & our awesome pilot Jeff. pic.twitter.com/qzemyzgKlr — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 11, 2017

Pre-race bike trips appear to be a relatively new hobby for Earnhardt. Additional pictures he tweeted, however, show he might want to take style notes from his father, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. Sr.

Cycling has been a part of our family for generations, as you see here. pic.twitter.com/ykK8oQRAS5 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 11, 2017

Following last year’s extended break to recover from concussion issues, we knew Earnhardt was returning to NASCAR a changed man. We’re not sure, however, if we were prepared for such an aggressive change to Earnhardt’s weekend attire.