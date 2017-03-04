Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lineups

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins look to get back on track Saturday night when they host the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

The Bruins outplayed the New York Rangers for most of the game Thursday night, but were shut down by netminder Henrik Lundqvist as interim coach Bruce Cassidy suffered his first home loss since taking over behind the bench.

The Devils technically are still alive in the playoff hunt, but after their 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, they are much closer to last place than they are to the playoffs.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (33-25-6)

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Backes

Peter Cehlarik-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano-Ryan Spooner-Drew Stafford

Tim Schaller-Dominic Moore-Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara-Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug-Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller-Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (25-26-12)

Taylor Hall-Travis Zajac-Kyle Palmieri

Miles Wood-Adam Henrique-Beau Bennett

Joseph Blandisi-Blake Coleman-Stefan Noesen

Kevin Rooney-Devante Smith-Pelly

Andy Greene-Ben Lovejoy

Jon Merrill-Steven Santini

John Moore-Damon Severson

Cory Schneider