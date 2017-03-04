Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lineups

The Boston Bruins look to get back on track Saturday night when they host the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.
The Bruins outplayed the New York Rangers for most of the game Thursday night, but were shut down by netminder Henrik Lundqvist as interim coach Bruce Cassidy suffered his first home loss since taking over behind the bench.
The Devils technically are still alive in the playoff hunt, but after their 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, they are much closer to last place than they are to the playoffs.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (33-25-6)
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Backes
Peter Cehlarik-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano-Ryan Spooner-Drew Stafford
Tim Schaller-Dominic Moore-Riley Nash
Zdeno Chara-Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug-Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller-Kevan Miller
Anton Khudobin
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (25-26-12)
Taylor Hall-Travis Zajac-Kyle Palmieri
Miles Wood-Adam Henrique-Beau Bennett
Joseph Blandisi-Blake Coleman-Stefan Noesen
Kevin Rooney-Devante Smith-Pelly
Andy Greene-Ben Lovejoy
Jon Merrill-Steven Santini
John Moore-Damon Severson
Cory Schneider
