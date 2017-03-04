Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lineups

Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

by on Sat, Mar 4, 2017 at 5:34PM
The Boston Bruins look to get back on track Saturday night when they host the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

The Bruins outplayed the New York Rangers for most of the game Thursday night, but were shut down by netminder Henrik Lundqvist as interim coach Bruce Cassidy suffered his first home loss since taking over behind the bench.

The Devils technically are still alive in the playoff hunt, but after their 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, they are much closer to last place than they are to the playoffs.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (33-25-6)
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Backes
Peter Cehlarik-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano-Ryan Spooner-Drew Stafford
Tim Schaller-Dominic Moore-Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara-Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug-Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller-Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (25-26-12)
Taylor Hall-Travis Zajac-Kyle Palmieri
Miles Wood-Adam Henrique-Beau Bennett
Joseph Blandisi-Blake Coleman-Stefan Noesen
Kevin Rooney-Devante Smith-Pelly

Andy Greene-Ben Lovejoy
Jon Merrill-Steven Santini
John Moore-Damon Severson

Cory Schneider

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 26, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $4,800 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

