Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flames Lines

The Boston Bruins will continue their road trip Wednesday night when they take on the Calgary Flames.

The B’s will have their work cut out for them, as the Flames are riding a red-hot 10-game winning streak. A win Wednesday would mark the longest winning streak in Calgary franchise history.

Boston is playing good hockey at the right time as well, as it will try to extend its winning streak to four games against the Flames. The Bruins also are expected to get back Ryan Spooner, who missed Monday’s contest against the Vancouver Canucks after going through the concussion protocol.

The Bruins will give goaltender Tuukka Rask the night off, as Anton Khudobin is expected to get the nod between the pipes. After a slow start to the season, Khudobin has posted wins in his last three starts.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (37-26-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–Ryan Spooner–Jimmy Hayes

Matt Beleskey–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Brando Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

CALGARY FLAMES (39-26-4)

Johnny Gaudreau–Sean Monahan–Michael Ferland

Matthew Tkachuk–Mikael Backlund–Michael Frolik

Kris Versteeg–Sam Bennett–Troy Brouwer

Lance Bouma–Matt Stajan–Alex Chiasson

Mark Giordano–Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie–Deryk Engelland

Matt Bartkowski–Dennis Wideman

Chad Johnson

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images