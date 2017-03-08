Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lineups

The Boston Bruins could’ve earned at least a point from Monday’s road loss to the Ottawa Senators, but they couldn’t capitalize on third-period opportunities.
They should have better luck Wednesday night at TD Garden against an inferior Detroit Red Wings team. The B’s are 2-0-1 against the Red Wings and have played better at home of late.
However, the Bruins will be without center Ryan Spooner, who’s been diagnosed with a concussion and will be sidelined indefinitely.
Austin Czarnik was recalled from the AHL’s Providence Bruins to take Spooner’s spot. He has tallied 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 47 NHL games for Boston this season.
Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (34-26-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–Austin Czarnik–Jimmy Hayes
Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller–Kevin Miller
Tuukka Rask
DETROIT RED WINGS (25-28-11)
Gustav Nyquist–Henrik Zetterberg–Tomas Tatar
Andreas Athanasiou–Frans Nielsen–Anthony Mantha
Justin Abdelkader–Darren Helm–Dylan Larkin
Drew Miller–Riley Sheahan–Luke Glendening
Danny DeKeyser–Mike Green
Niklas Kronwall–Nick Jensen
Xavier Ouellet–Robbie Russo
Petr Mrazek
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP