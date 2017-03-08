Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lineups

by on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 5:02PM
734

The Boston Bruins could’ve earned at least a point from Monday’s road loss to the Ottawa Senators, but they couldn’t capitalize on third-period opportunities.

They should have better luck Wednesday night at TD Garden against an inferior Detroit Red Wings team. The B’s are 2-0-1 against the Red Wings and have played better at home of late.

However, the Bruins will be without center Ryan Spooner, who’s been diagnosed with a concussion and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Austin Czarnik was recalled from the AHL’s Providence Bruins to take Spooner’s spot. He has tallied 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 47 NHL games for Boston this season.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (34-26-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–Austin Czarnik–Jimmy Hayes
Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller–Kevin Miller

Tuukka Rask

DETROIT RED WINGS (25-28-11)
Gustav Nyquist–Henrik Zetterberg–Tomas Tatar
Andreas Athanasiou–Frans Nielsen–Anthony Mantha
Justin Abdelkader–Darren Helm–Dylan Larkin
Drew Miller–Riley Sheahan–Luke Glendening

Danny DeKeyser–Mike Green
Niklas Kronwall–Nick Jensen
Xavier Ouellet–Robbie Russo

Petr Mrazek

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 26, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $6,200 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN