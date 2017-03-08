Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lineups

Share this:

The Boston Bruins could’ve earned at least a point from Monday’s road loss to the Ottawa Senators, but they couldn’t capitalize on third-period opportunities.

They should have better luck Wednesday night at TD Garden against an inferior Detroit Red Wings team. The B’s are 2-0-1 against the Red Wings and have played better at home of late.

However, the Bruins will be without center Ryan Spooner, who’s been diagnosed with a concussion and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Austin Czarnik was recalled from the AHL’s Providence Bruins to take Spooner’s spot. He has tallied 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 47 NHL games for Boston this season.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (34-26-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–Austin Czarnik–Jimmy Hayes

Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller–Kevin Miller

Tuukka Rask

DETROIT RED WINGS (25-28-11)

Gustav Nyquist–Henrik Zetterberg–Tomas Tatar

Andreas Athanasiou–Frans Nielsen–Anthony Mantha

Justin Abdelkader–Darren Helm–Dylan Larkin

Drew Miller–Riley Sheahan–Luke Glendening

Danny DeKeyser–Mike Green

Niklas Kronwall–Nick Jensen

Xavier Ouellet–Robbie Russo

Petr Mrazek

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images