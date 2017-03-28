Bill Belichick Attends Florida Pro Day Instead Of NFL Coaches Breakfast

Share this:

Tweet







While the 15 other AFC head coaches were chatting with reporters in Phoenix, Bill Belichick was hard at work trying to identify the next generation of New England Patriots players.

Belichick skipped the annual coaches breakfast Tuesday — part of the NFL Annual Meeting — to attend the University of Florida’s pro day.

His absence came as no surprise, as it was reported earlier this week the coach had a “scouting conflict” and would not attend the breakfast.

A look at Belichick's table at the AFC coaches breakfast pic.twitter.com/0OgmN3JLgq — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 28, 2017

Since he serves as both the Patriots’ coach and their de facto general manager, Belichick is more active than most coaches in the pre-draft process. He already has attended several pro days, including Ohio State’s, Michigan’s and Vanderbilt’s, and likely will be spotted at more before the 2017 NFL Draft begins April 27.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images