Can Jimmy Garoppolo Be Tom Brady’s Heir Apparent? Stephen A. Smith Isn’t Sold

The New England Patriots have a dilemma at quarterback. Of course, it’s a very good dilemma, but a dilemma nonetheless.

The Patriots reportedly are intent on keeping backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017 despite the massive interest he’s received on the trade market. That could signal they want Garoppolo to take the mantle from Tom Brady when (if?) the future Hall of Famer finally retires.

Garoppolo’s stock is pretty high right now after he looked great in limited action last season. But is he good enough to be Brady’s “heir apparent?” As you might imagine, some people have reservations. And ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is one of them.

“Garoppolo is no heir apparent!” Smith said Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “I’m not going to say that a dude that played two games is the heir apparent to Tom Brady. I need to see more, and I don’t think we’re going to see more for a while, because Tom Brady ain’t going nowhere.”

Smith has a point. Garoppolo’s entire résumé consists of 43 completions on 63 attempts, and while head coach Bill Belichick likely has seen more behind the scenes, it’s still relatively unclear what the 25-year-old is capable of as a consistent starter. That Garoppolo would succeed in a different system without the benefit of working with Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also is in question.

But the fact that New England (supposedly) wants to keep Garoppolo suggests Belichick and Co. like what they see in Jimmy G. Although with Brady still at the top of his game, we might have to wait a while to find out if they’re right in their assessment.

