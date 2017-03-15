Carmelo Anthony Wore A Lot Of Fur After Knicks Game, Promptly Got Roasted

Carmelo Anthony has been known to sport some pretty crazy outfits before and after NBA games, but his latest getup made him the butt of Twitter’s jokes.
The Knicks forward was all dressed and ready to head out into the remnants of Winter Storm Stella when he spoke to the media Tuesday after New York beat the Indiana Pacers. However, Anthony went a little overboard, as the fur coat and hat he donned looked more appropriate for winter in the North Pole than in Manhattan.
And as you can imagine, Twitter had an absolute field day.
There were “Games of Thrones” references.
Jokes about the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Some people realized he could be in a Migos music video.
Or a Macklemore video.
And plenty of people thought Melo’s outfit was more suited for the ice planet Hoth in “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.”
Based on Anthony’s past fashion choices, we’re sure he’s not losing any sleep over getting roasted on social media. And luckily, that just means more jokes for us.
