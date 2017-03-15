Carmelo Anthony Wore A Lot Of Fur After Knicks Game, Promptly Got Roasted

Share this:

Carmelo Anthony has been known to sport some pretty crazy outfits before and after NBA games, but his latest getup made him the butt of Twitter’s jokes.

The Knicks forward was all dressed and ready to head out into the remnants of Winter Storm Stella when he spoke to the media Tuesday after New York beat the Indiana Pacers. However, Anthony went a little overboard, as the fur coat and hat he donned looked more appropriate for winter in the North Pole than in Manhattan.

Carmelo Anthony is all bundled up. pic.twitter.com/nq5voq7uWX — Mike Vorkunov (@Mike_Vorkunov) March 15, 2017

And as you can imagine, Twitter had an absolute field day.

There were “Games of Thrones” references.

"Melo, tell us about the white walkers beyond the wall" pic.twitter.com/0hH7F5twC7 — victoria (@CountOnVic) March 15, 2017

Carmelo Anthony is the new king of winterfell pic.twitter.com/dXdfEGOwsq — Tony X. (@soIoucity) March 15, 2017

Jokes about the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

I think Melo was hacked by the Russians. pic.twitter.com/2o1rYxXsBQ — Greg (@gwiss) March 15, 2017

Melo looks like he helped Putin rig the election pic.twitter.com/ur4D5txKri — victoria (@CountOnVic) March 15, 2017

Some people realized he could be in a Migos music video.

Or a Macklemore video.

And plenty of people thought Melo’s outfit was more suited for the ice planet Hoth in “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.”

I can't get over how perfect this is.

Melo really bout to ride a Tauntaun back to his penthouse like he Han Solo lookin for Luke on Hoth. pic.twitter.com/4AOPCjF3AD — 👺@SIXERS👺 (@World_Wide_Wob) March 15, 2017

At least they don't run the triangle here pic.twitter.com/IxDEdW4QiT — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 15, 2017

Based on Anthony’s past fashion choices, we’re sure he’s not losing any sleep over getting roasted on social media. And luckily, that just means more jokes for us.