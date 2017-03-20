Clippers Vs. Knicks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Los Angeles Clippers have struggled since the All-Star break, but they will try and ease their frustrations Monday night against the New York Knicks.

The Clippers are 6-8 since the break, but finally are healthy and picked up a win in their last game against the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers. Los Angeles currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Whatever struggles the Clippers are going through it doesn’t compare to the horrendous stretch the Knicks are enduring. New York has lost four of its last five, including a 121-110 loss to the lowly Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. It was the second time the Knicks had lost to the Nets in the past week.

Here’s how you can watch Clippers-Knicks online.

When: Monday, March 20, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNTDrama

