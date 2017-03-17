Dining Playbook: Where They Eat: March 18, 2017

Share this:

Dining Playbook

Season 4 Episode 05

Saturday March 18th 9am

Sunday March 19th 4pm

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Host: Buttermilk & Bourbon

From the Bayou to Boston, Jason Santos has brought New Orleans fare to the Back Bay. The blue haired chef that has brought us Abby Lane and Back Bay Harry’s now gives us a taste of NOLA at his newest venture- Buttermilk & Bourbon.

* 160 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, Ma 02116 (617)226-1122 ButtermilkBourbon.com

Facebook: @MILKBOURBON

Twitter: @MILKBOURBON

Instagram: @BUTTERMILKBOURBON

JASON SANTOS:

Facebook: @CHEFJASONSANTOS

Twitter: @CHEFJASONSANTOS

Instagram: @JASON64764

Training Camp: Jordan Mickey

Boston Celtics Power Forward Jordan Mickey hits the BCAE kitchen with Billy. His favorite meal of the day? Breakfast! Tune in to find out what he’s cooking for us.

* 122 Arlington St., Boston, Ma 02116 (617) 267-4430 BCAE.org

Facebook: @BCAE122

Twitter: @BCAE

Instagram: @BCAE

JORDAN MICKEY:

Facebook: @JORDANMICKEYOFFICIAL

Twitter: @JMICKEY_02

Instagram: @JMICK_55

Where The Locals Eat: Marliave

Social media Influencer @AbbyMatses takes us to Marliave, a French restaurant in the Theater District of Boston.

* 10 Bosworth St., Boston, Ma 02108 (617)422-0004 Marliave.com

Twitter: @MARLIAVE

Instagram: @MARLIAVE

Influencer Instagram: @AbbyMatses

Cheers To That: Trade

This week in Cheers to That we’re headed to Trade. This lively bar and restaurant is home to many locals, and they’re cocktail selection is out of this world. This week we’re learning how to make the drink Beets by Trade.

* 540 Atlantic Ave., Boston, Ma 02210 (617)451-1234 Trade-Boston.com

Facebook: @TRADEBOSTON

Twitter: @TRADEBOSTON

Instagram: @TRADEBOSTON

Shape Up: Esh Circus Arts

Jenny’s joining the circus in this week’s Shape Up. She’s trying the silks, hoops, and tight rope walking. Could this be her next big break, or should she stick with her day job? Tune in to find out!

* 44 Park St., Somerville, Ma 02143 (617)764-0190 EshCircusArts.com

Facebook: @ESHCIRCUSARTS

Facebook: @ADVOCARE

Twitter: @ADVOCARE

Instagram: @ADVOCARE

Spring Training Interviews

Jenny & Billy went to Ft. Myers to catch up with the 2017 Boston Red Sox. Tune in to find out what they had to say about their pre-game meals.