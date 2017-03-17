Dining Playbook: Where They Eat: March 18, 2017

Dining Playbook
Season 4 Episode 05
Saturday March 18th 9am
Sunday March 19th 4pm
NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.
Host: Buttermilk & Bourbon
From the Bayou to Boston, Jason Santos has brought New Orleans fare to the Back Bay. The blue haired chef that has brought us Abby Lane and Back Bay Harry’s now gives us a taste of NOLA at his newest venture- Buttermilk & Bourbon.
* 160 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, Ma 02116 (617)226-1122 ButtermilkBourbon.com
Facebook: @MILKBOURBON
Twitter: @MILKBOURBON
Instagram: @BUTTERMILKBOURBON
JASON SANTOS:
Facebook: @CHEFJASONSANTOS
Twitter: @CHEFJASONSANTOS
Instagram: @JASON64764
Training Camp: Jordan Mickey
Boston Celtics Power Forward Jordan Mickey hits the BCAE kitchen with Billy. His favorite meal of the day? Breakfast! Tune in to find out what he’s cooking for us.
* 122 Arlington St., Boston, Ma 02116 (617) 267-4430 BCAE.org
Facebook: @BCAE122
Twitter: @BCAE
Instagram: @BCAE
JORDAN MICKEY:
Facebook: @JORDANMICKEYOFFICIAL
Twitter: @JMICKEY_02
Instagram: @JMICK_55
Where The Locals Eat: Marliave
Social media Influencer @AbbyMatses takes us to Marliave, a French restaurant in the Theater District of Boston.
* 10 Bosworth St., Boston, Ma 02108 (617)422-0004 Marliave.com
Twitter: @MARLIAVE
Instagram: @MARLIAVE
Influencer Instagram: @AbbyMatses
Cheers To That: Trade
This week in Cheers to That we’re headed to Trade. This lively bar and restaurant is home to many locals, and they’re cocktail selection is out of this world. This week we’re learning how to make the drink Beets by Trade.
* 540 Atlantic Ave., Boston, Ma 02210 (617)451-1234 Trade-Boston.com
Facebook: @TRADEBOSTON
Twitter: @TRADEBOSTON
Instagram: @TRADEBOSTON
Shape Up: Esh Circus Arts
Jenny’s joining the circus in this week’s Shape Up. She’s trying the silks, hoops, and tight rope walking. Could this be her next big break, or should she stick with her day job? Tune in to find out!
* 44 Park St., Somerville, Ma 02143 (617)764-0190 EshCircusArts.com
Facebook: @ESHCIRCUSARTS
Facebook: @ADVOCARE
Twitter: @ADVOCARE
Instagram: @ADVOCARE
Spring Training Interviews
Jenny & Billy went to Ft. Myers to catch up with the 2017 Boston Red Sox. Tune in to find out what they had to say about their pre-game meals.
