Jayson Tatum Leaving Duke After One Year, Declares For 2017 NBA Draft

The inevitable now is official — Jayson Tatum is headed to the NBA.

After only one season with the Duke Blue Devils, the small forward has decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft.

“I absolutely loved coaching Jayson Tatum,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in the tweet. “His skill set and work ethic will make him a star in the NBA. Whichever team selects him will be getting a humble, thoughtful and talented young man whom we are proud to call a member of the Duke basketball brotherhood.”

Tatum is a potential top-five pick in this year’s draft, so this decision was widely expected. He averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this past season.

