East Tennessee State Shows Off Insane Dunking Ability Before NCAA Tournament

East Tennessee State might not beat Florida in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. The Buccaneers are a No. 13 seed, after all, and are pegged as 10-point underdogs against the fourth-seeded Gators.
But if Wednesday’s practice was any indication, they should be a whole lot of fun to watch.
ETSU prepared for its tournament opener by throwing down a series of eye-popping dunks at Orlando’s Amway Arena, including one by senior guard A.J. Merriweather that seemed to defy gravity.
Could Merriweather & Co. be the second coming of Dunk City — the 15th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast squad that took the tournament by storm in 2013? We’ll find out when ETSU-Florida tips off at 3:15 p.m. ET Thursday.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
