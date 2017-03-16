East Tennessee State Shows Off Insane Dunking Ability Before NCAA Tournament

Share this:

East Tennessee State might not beat Florida in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. The Buccaneers are a No. 13 seed, after all, and are pegged as 10-point underdogs against the fourth-seeded Gators.

But if Wednesday’s practice was any indication, they should be a whole lot of fun to watch.

ETSU prepared for its tournament opener by throwing down a series of eye-popping dunks at Orlando’s Amway Arena, including one by senior guard A.J. Merriweather that seemed to defy gravity.

Florida Gulf Coast isn't the only Dunk City in Orlando, apparently. Seems @ETSUAthletics has big-time dunkers, too pic.twitter.com/wg4vhWWVRX — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) March 15, 2017

That last one was East Tennessee State's A.J. Merriweather. Here's the full clip … pic.twitter.com/e3jOLMPe2I — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) March 15, 2017

Could Merriweather & Co. be the second coming of Dunk City — the 15th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast squad that took the tournament by storm in 2013? We’ll find out when ETSU-Florida tips off at 3:15 p.m. ET Thursday.

