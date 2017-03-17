Eddie Lacy’s Contract With Seahawks Reportedly Includes Seven Weight Targets

Share this:

If Eddie Lacy can shed the extra pounds he put on this offseason, he can earn a pretty fat paycheck.

The 26-year-old running back, who agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday with the Seattle Seahawks, has struggled with his weight the past couple of seasons, and his weight gain this year reportedly was significant. Lacy is listed at 5-foot-11, 234 pounds, and reports have the former Green Bay Packer weighing in at 267 before his free agent visits.

And according to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Seahawks included a clause that gives Lacy a whopping seven weight targets throughout the season.

Lacy reportedly can make $55,000 each time he hits one of his targets by a certain time for a grand total of $385,000 by the end of the season. Lacy has to weigh in at 255 pounds in May, 250 pounds in June and August, and 245 pounds in September, October, November and December.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on “The John Clayton Show” on 710 ESPN Seattle recently that he’d rather Lacy weigh in the 240s than 230s.

“I want him big,” Carroll said. “I want him big and tough and strong. But I want him in the best shape so that he can run at his best and be durable and handle the load — 235, that’s at the time he came out (of the draft), he was there. But he’s developed. Into his (240s), he’s really dangerous.”

Lacy played just five games for the Packers in 2016 before going down with an ankle injury, racking up 360 yards for an average of 5.1 yards per carry.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images