Eddie Lacy, Seahawks Agree To Reported One-Year Contract Worth $5.5M

It appears the Seattle Seahawks have settled on a running back.

The Seahawks have agreed to terms with Eddie Lacy, the free agent running back’s agent announced Tuesday on Twitter. Lacy’s contract is a one-year deal worth $5.5 million that includes $3 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lacy was one of several ballcarriers tied to Seattle in free agent rumors, as former Pro Bowlers Adrian Peterson, Jamaal Charles and Latavius Murray all reportedly had meetings scheduled with the NFC West club. The Seahawks ranked 25th in the NFL last season with 99.4 yards per game.

Lacy will be hoping to bounce back after a rough 2016 campaign with the Green Bay Packers that saw him play just five games due to injury.

A 1,000-yard rusher in 2013 and 2014, the 26-year-old saw his production nosedive over the next two seasons, posting just 758 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2015 and 360 rushing yards and no touchdowns in 2016.

Lacy’s free agent tour also reportedly included a former NFC North rival in the Minnesota Vikings.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images