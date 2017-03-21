Even Marshawn Lynch’s Agent Doesn’t Know Whether He’ll Return To NFL

Share this:

Like everyone else, Marshawn Lynch’s football closest associate is a mere spectator of his ongoing comeback saga.

Doug Hendrickson, the former NFL running back’s agent, told San Francisco radio station KNBR-AM on Tuesday he’s unsure whether his client will come out of retirement and play in 2017. Reports claiming the Oakland Raiders are interested in acquiring Lynch’s rights from the Seattle Seahawks emerged last Friday, and sources have since indicated he’d like to play for his hometown team. Hendrickson said he’ll speak with Lynch this week about his plans.

“Well, in all sincerity, Marshawn’s been in Canada,” Hendrickson said, per NFL Media’s Marc Sessler. “I’m due to see him this week. So he and I have not spoken about this at all. So it was the media who took the ball and kind of ran with it.

“He’s one of the most unique guys I’ve ever been with in my life. Marshawn, it wouldn’t shock me in three days if he says, ‘Hey, I want to play.’ It wouldn’t shock me if he says, ‘Nah, I don’t know where this came from. I don’t want to play.'”

Having allowed Latavius Murray to join the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent, the Raiders could use Lynch, 30, as their featured running back.

Of course any potential Lynch-Raiders union depends on how much he actually wants to play football again, and Hendrickson reminded listeners that can be a moving target.

“He does miss football, no question,” Doug Hendrickson said of the retired running back on KNBR-AM in San Francisco. “He loves the game of football. He’s 30. But until I meet with him this week, you know, I don’t know what his mindset is. He’s the kind of guy that can shift by the hour.”

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images