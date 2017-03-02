Harlem Globetrotters Tricks: How Hard Can They Be?

Share this:

Tweet







The Harlem Globetrotters are taking Boston by storm. With their nifty tricks, they’ve been doing the seemingly impossible, from draining buckets from the rafters of TD Garden to making Bill Belichick laugh.

They’ll be showcasing their talents at TD Garden with shows on Sunday March 5th and Saturday March 11th. But Anthony “Buckets” Blakes and Orlando “El Gato” Melendez were in town for Wednesday’s Celtics game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and they gave NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava a training session in Globetrotters-style showmanship. Check it out in the video above.