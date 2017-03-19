Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bill Murray Proudly Cheer On Sons During NCAA Tournament

While the fan of the NCAA Tournament so far has to be that very upset Northwestern kid, a pair of celebrities aren’t too far behind.
Similar to that kid, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been wearing purple and supporting the eighth-seeded Wildcats during their first-round win over Vanderbilt and second-round loss to Gonzaga. And Louis-Dreyfus has been shown multiple times cheering on her son, walk-on sophomore Charlie Hall.
From the first round:
And the second round:
Actor Bill Murray also was seen in the stands during the first round cheering on the 11th-seeded Xavier Musketeers. Considering his son, Luke, is an assistant coach for the Musketeers, it’s easy to see why.
The cameras didn’t pan to him Saturday, but Xavier pulled off another upset — a 91-66 victory over Florida State — so we imagine he was pretty happy wherever he was watching the big game.
Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images
