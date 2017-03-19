Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bill Murray Proudly Cheer On Sons During NCAA Tournament

Share this:

While the fan of the NCAA Tournament so far has to be that very upset Northwestern kid, a pair of celebrities aren’t too far behind.

Similar to that kid, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been wearing purple and supporting the eighth-seeded Wildcats during their first-round win over Vanderbilt and second-round loss to Gonzaga. And Louis-Dreyfus has been shown multiple times cheering on her son, walk-on sophomore Charlie Hall.

From the first round:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' reaction is everything pic.twitter.com/0ZJTTxbZnM — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 16, 2017

And the second round:

Actor Bill Murray also was seen in the stands during the first round cheering on the 11th-seeded Xavier Musketeers. Considering his son, Luke, is an assistant coach for the Musketeers, it’s easy to see why.

Bill Murray smells an upset pic.twitter.com/FAw92gfdIi — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 17, 2017

alysha: Happy Bill Murray TNT NCAA Basketball Tournament: Maryland vs. Xavier https://t.co/4JWXxInTDf pic.twitter.com/uAOdf9ghw1 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) March 17, 2017

The cameras didn’t pan to him Saturday, but Xavier pulled off another upset — a 91-66 victory over Florida State — so we imagine he was pretty happy wherever he was watching the big game.

Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images