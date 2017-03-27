Golf

Massive Alligator In Florida Eats Golf Ball After Being Struck In Head

by on Mon, Mar 27, 2017 at 6:32PM
When you play golf, there are several things you worry about as you hit the links.

Chipping a shot into the bunker, sending one into the drink or maybe a costly triple-bogey. One thing that probably wouldn’t cross your mind, however, is losing your ball to a colossal reptile.

Well, this became a reality to one golfer in Florida whose errant shot struck an alligator in the head. This evidently angered the gator, as it quickly made the golf ball its lunch.

We’re hopeful there won’t be any golf ball-consuming gators at next week’s Masters Tournament.

Thumbnail photo via Spruce Derden/USA TODAY Sports Images

