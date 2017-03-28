‘MLB The Show 17’s’ Intro Video Will Get You Fired Up For Baseball Season

Share this:

Thrilling introduction videos used to be synonymous with sports video games. And although recent sports games have slacked in providing great intros, the same cannot be said for “MLB The Show 17.”

“The Show,” which released Tuesday exclusively for Sony’s PlayStation 4, greets gamers with the type of unique, chill-inducing video the industry has been lacking in recent years. The video uses real broadcast calls, as well as chalk illustrations, to highlight some of baseball’s most historic moments.

If that doesn’t get you fired up for the new baseball season, nothing will. The game isn’t all fan service, though, as this year’s installment features some pretty remarkable updates to the series’ already great graphics and gameplay.

Despite an early development glitch that was pretty horrifying, “MLB The Show 17” has a chance to rank among the greatest sports video games we’ve ever seen. As good as “The Show” series is, though, it didn’t quite make our list of the gaming industry’s greatest exclusive franchises.