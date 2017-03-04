Myles Garrett, Projected No. 1 NFL Draft Pick, Really Wants To Sack Tom Brady

Myles Garrett wants a piece of Tom Brady.
The highly touted Texas A&M pass rusher, who’s projected by most experts to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was asked Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine which quarterback he most wants to sack once he reaches the pros.
His answer: Brady.
Why? Because he’s a big fan of the New England Patriots QB’s longtime rival.
Barring a trade or a stunning slide down the draft board, Garrett likely won’t get a chance to bring down Brady this season. The teams with the top five picks in the draft — including the Cleveland Browns, who own the first overall selection — all do not have the Patriots on their 2017 regular-season schedules.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
