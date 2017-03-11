NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Interested In Adding Center Larry Sanders

Share this:

Tweet







The Cleveland Cavaliers thought they had solved their interior defense issue when they signed center Andrew Bogut on Feb. 28, but the Australian center suffered a fractured tibia during his Cleveland debut Monday.

So, the Cavaliers currently are looking for different options at backup center, and according to Shams Charania of The Vertical, citing league sources, they reportedly are close to signing center Larry Sanders. And the deal could be finalized as early as Monday, according to Charania.

Sanders has been out of the league since 2015 when he accepted a contract buyout from the Milwaukee Bucks. The 28-year-old center violated the NBA’s anti-drug policy multiple times during his time with the Bucks and decided to step away from basketball to focus on himself due to a battle with depression and anxiety.

Sanders could bring the shot blocking and rebounding presence that Bogut was going to provide before his injury. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound big man has the ability to give the defending NBA champions a much-needed boost to their interior defense if he’s even a semblance of the player he was during his five seasons with the Bucks.

During his time in Milwaukee, Sanders averaged 6.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images