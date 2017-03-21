NBA Rumors: Knicks ‘Committed’ To Trading Carmelo Anthony In Offseason

Share this:

Carmelo Anthony’s tenure with the New York Knicks might have just a few weeks remaining.

ESPN.com’s Ian Begley reported over the weekend that the Knicks will look to deal their veteran franchise player before next season.

“The Knicks shopped Anthony in trade talks before the deadline and, barring an unforeseen change of course, remain committed to moving Anthony in the offseason, per sources,” Begley wrote.

Several teams could be interested in Anthony. Even at age 32, he’s a tremendous offensive player who still can put up 20 points per game. He also has 3-point range and is a competent free-throw shooter.

The problem with acquiring Anthony is his contract, both in terms of length and salary. He’s signed through the 2018-19 season with a salary above $26 million for each campaign, though he does have the option to terminate the deal after next season.

The Knicks really do need to trade Anthony as soon as possible. The longer they wait, the less value they’ll receive in return. Anthony wasn’t able to lead the Knicks to a championship, and he won’t in the short term. It’s best for both parties to move on.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images