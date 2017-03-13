NBA Rumors: Larry Sanders, Cavaliers Agree Contract; Center Returns After Two Years Away

Share this:

Tweet







Larry Sanders can start writing his basketball redemption song.

The former Milwaukee Bucks center has agreed to join the Cleveland Cavaliers and return to the NBA after two-plus years out the league, The Vertical’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Monday on Twitter. His contract will cover the rest of this season and could include a team option for next season.

Larry Sanders has agreed on a deal to make NBA return with the Cavaliers, w/ likely 2017-18 option date, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 13, 2017

Cleveland on verge of signing free agent Larry Sanders, league sources tell ESPN. Sanders is in Cleveland and deal expected by end of day. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 13, 2017

Sanders averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks over 233 games with the Bucks.

Cleveland looked to sign Sanders, 28, after Andrew Bogut suffered a broken leg last week just two minutes into his second debut with the team. Sanders could bolster Cleveland’s rebounding and defensive efforts if he quickly returns to game shape.

But Sanders has been out of the NBA since January 2015 when the Bucks bought out his contract and he walked away from basketball amid mental health and substance abuse problems. He announced in February 2016 he’d consider returning to the NBA once he satisfied his passions for art and music.

A year-plus later, he seems to have done just that, and the defending NBA champions could be better off because of it.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images