NFL Franchise Tag Deadline Passed, And So Did The Patriots

The NFL franchise tag deadline came and went Wednesday at 4 p.m., and the New England Patriots, as expected, elected not to use the designation on any of their free agents.

The most likely candidates to be tagged on the Patriots were linebacker Dont’a Hightower and tight end Martellus Bennett. Both will hit free agency March 9 at 4 p.m. if they can’t reach an extension with the Patriots beforehand.

Seven free agents were franchised prior to the deadline.

Arizona Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones

Carolina Panthers DT Kawann Short

Los Angeles Chargers OLB Melvin Ingram

Los Angeles Rams CB Trumaine Johnson

New York Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell

Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images