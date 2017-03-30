NFL Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions In Weak Quarterback Class

NFL teams in need of a franchise quarterback probably won’t find what they’re looking for in April’s draft.
This year’s QB class is pretty weak. There’s no Andrew Luck or Robert Griffin III kind of A-level prospect. The better option for QB-needy teams is to wait a few rounds and take a signal caller in the mid-to-late rounds. Maybe you get lucky and draft the next Dak Prescott.
This doesn’t mean Round 1 will be void of quarterbacks. North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky could be a top-15 pick, especially with the Cleveland Browns holding Nos. 1 and 12. Clemson’s Deshaun Watson is an enticing option for late in the first round, and Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes is rising up draft boards and might sneak his way into Round 1.
Here’s our 15th 2017 NFL mock draft.
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
3. Chicago Bears: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
6. New York Jets: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
7. Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
8. Carolina Panthers: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee
10. Buffalo Bills: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
11. New Orleans Saints: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
13. Arizona Cardinals: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan
15. Indianapolis Colts: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
16. Baltimore Ravens: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
17. Washington Redskins: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
18. Tennessee Titans: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
20. Denver Broncos: Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama
21. Detroit Lions: John Ross, WR, Washington
22. Miami Dolphins: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
23. New York Giants: David Njoku, TE, Miami
24. Oakland Raiders: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
25. Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
26. Seattle Seahawks: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
27. Kansas City Chiefs: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
28. Dallas Cowboys: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
29. Green Bay Packers: Kevin King, CB, Washington
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
31. Atlanta Falcons: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
