NFL Rumors: Cowboys To Release Tony Romo; Broncos, Texans Top Suitors

Tony Romo’s NFL future is unclear, but one thing is becoming more certain: It won’t include the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys are likely to release Romo when NFL free agency officially begins Thursday unless they receive a substantial trade offer for the veteran quarterback, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora and reported Wednesday.

That’s good news for the several NFL teams reportedly interested in trading for Romo. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans are considered the early favorites to land the 36-year-old, who reportedly is interested in joining an AFC contender, and Wednesday’s news suggests the chase for Romo could come down to a bidding war in free agency rather than a potential last-minute trade.

Either way, it appears Dallas is content on moving forward with reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott. Prescott staked his claim on the Cowboys’ starting QB job in 2016, leading the team to a 13-3 record after Romo suffered a back injury in preseason.

That means Romo is all but certain to begin 2017 on another team, ending a 13-year run in Dallas that saw him earn four Pro Bowl nods.

UPDATE (1:50 p.m.): It appears that “strong trade offer” isn’t coming down the pipe any time soon.

