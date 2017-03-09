NFL Rumors: Dolphins Among Teams Interested In Dont’a Hightower

Share this:

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have their eyes on an AFC East rival’s top linebacker.

According to a report from the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe, the Dolphins are among the teams interested in Dont’a Hightower, who’s set to hit unrestricted free agency Thursday afternoon after five seasons with the New England Patriots.

Hightower is considered one of the best free agents available regardless of position. He’s coming off a season in which he earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors for the first time and also played a key role in the Patriots’ historic come-from-behind victory in Super Bowl LI.

Miami struggled defensively this season, ranking 29th in yards allowed, 30th in rushing yards allowed and 18th in scoring defense.

Hightower’s list of reported suitors also includes the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Ed Werder, who reported the Titans’ pursuit of Hightower, said the 26-year-old is seeking a contract worth between $10 million and $13 million per year.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images